Overturned dump truck forces closure of State Road 417 in Orange County

Crash reported at mile marker 7

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

An overturned dump truck on State Road 417 in Orange County. (E-PASS)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An overturned dump truck forced the closure Saturday of all northbound E-PASS through lanes on State Road 417 at mile marker 7, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash, which troopers said involved injuries, prompted the redirection of northbound traffic through toll booths in the area.

Emergency crews were tending to the scene at the time of this report, troopers said.

No other details were shared.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Note: This map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

Correction:

A push alert for this story incorrectly reported the delays as occurring on State Road 17. The correct roadway is State Road 417. We apologize for any confusion.

