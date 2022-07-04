Flagler County three-vehicle crash injures 4 adults, 2 children, troopers say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A three-vehicle crash on State Road 100 sent four adults and two children to the hospital Monday with injuries ranging from minor to critical, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A silver sedan driven by an 80-year-old Palm Coast woman was heading west when the woman took a left-hand turn on a red light, troopers said.

Reports show the sedan then struck the rear of a jeep headed east, causing the jeep to turn over multiple times.

At this point, a pickup truck driven by a 38-year-old Orange Park man struck the sedan from behind, FHP said.

All six Palm Coast occupants of the jeep were taken to the hospital, reports show.

Records indicate a 21-year-old passenger suffered critical injuries, a 19-year-old suffered serious injuries and both the 21-year-old driver and a 22-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries.

According to FHP records, two children — a five-year-old and a one-year-old — were on board the jeep and suffered serious injuries.

Troopers said the occupants of the sedan and the pickup truck suffered no injuries.

Check back with News 6 for further updates.