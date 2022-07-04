Two pedestrians seriously injured in Sanford crash, officials say

A Sanford crash sent two pedestrians to the hospital with serious injuries, officials said

SANFORD, Fla. – A Sanford crash resulted in two pedestrians sent to the hospital with serious injuries Monday, according to Sanford police and Fire.

Reports show two vehicles crashed at the intersection of St. Johns Parkway and Towne Center Boulevard.

Officials said the two pedestrians were taken to the hospital for their injuries but details of their condition have not been released.

Officers are still investigating what caused the crash.

