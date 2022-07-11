Children, 8 and 12, seriously injured in Flagler County crash, FHP says

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Two children were seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 95 in Flagler County early Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened in the southbound lanes near mile marker 284 around 12:38 a.m.

FHP said a car driven by a 41-year-old Tampa woman was traveling behind a truck and struck its back left.

The car rotated and came to a stop in the center lane facing northwest, according to the crash report. The car was carrying two children, 8 and 12 years old, who were seriously injured in the wreck. The woman had minor injuries in the crash.

A 27-year-old man and a 43-year-old man in the truck were uninjured.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

