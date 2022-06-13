Flagler school bus driver facing DUI charge admits he is impaired while in court

A Flagler County school bus driver accused of driving drunk with 40 middle school students admitted he arrived at his court hearing impaired Monday upon being questioned by the judge.

The judge said 60-year-old Mark Michael McNeil’s case was “in danger of moving forward” as McNeil appeared to be impaired in court.

“You know what? I am impaired,” McNeil told the judge after being asked to get tested.

Mark McNeil, the former Flagler County school bus driver who was arrested for driving 40+ students drunk, was in court for a plea hearing today but was taken into custody instead for testing - the judge believes he was impaired in court & he admitted he was. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/kNZtgXC4rC — Molly Reed (@Mollyreednews) June 13, 2022

He was initially arrested on Feb. 10 after a Flagler County school district employee chased him down his route and stopped him before alerting the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the Ormond Beach driver had picked up approximately 40 students from the middle school and proceeded with his afternoon route in a bus not assigned to him.

According to a probable cause affidavit, McNeil was observed smelling like alcohol by a Buddy Taylor Middle School employee around 1 p.m. The employee then reported it about an hour later to the director of transportation in the Flagler school district, Dontarrious Rowns.

McNeil ignored multiple attempts by the school transportation’s to contact him via radio as he dropped off students at their stops, the affidavit shows. According to investigators, McNeil’s boss eventually found him along his route near the intersection of Karas Trail and Karat Path when he “exited the bus and fell to the ground complaining he couldn’t breathe.” Flagler County firefighters responded and took McNeil to a local hospital, where he was met with and arrested by deputies, who detected a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

During his arrest, McNeil can be heard on a deputy’s body camera yelling at deputies.

Upon conducting a breath sample test at the Flagler County jail, investigators determined McNeil had a blood alcohol level of .32 and .31, which is four times the legal limit in Florida.

The court hearing took place at 1:30 p.m.

McNeil is being held on no bond at the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Jail.