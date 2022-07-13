WATCH: Video shows man’s shootout with law enforcement, bloody aftermath in Mount Dora

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office released body-camera and dash-camera video Thursday of a shootout between law enforcement and a man wanted out of Volusia County, according to investigators.

Deputies released five videos in total, showing the chase leading up to the shootout on Monday, the gunfire and the aftermath as law enforcement provided first aid to the suspect, 18-year-old Jonny Santiago. A word of warning, some of the videos are graphic and have not been edited. Viewer discretion is advised.

Jonny Santiago was flown to the hospital after the shooting and at last check was in stable condition. No members of law enforcement were hurt in the gunfire.

The videos pick up with deputies chasing Santiago through Mount Dora. The chase lasts about a minute in the video and ends with a white pickup, which deputies said was driven by Santiago, slamming into the side of a synagogue.

Shortly after the crash, a sheriff’s office pickup slammed into the side of the white truck in the video. The first shots can be heard after the two trucks collide.

Dashcam video from the sheriff’s office truck appears to show the driver of the white pickup firing the first shots at the deputy behind the wheel.

The videos appear to show at least three members of law enforcement returning fire on the white pickup. The shootout lasted less than 30 seconds on the video.

Bodycam video appears to show Jonny Santiago fall out of the passenger side of the white pickup. The video shows him bleeding in several spots, including his neck.

Once Jonny Santiago is on the ground, the video shows deputies rush over to place him in handcuffs before delivering first aid.

“I can’t move my left arm. I’m dying, bro,” Jonny Santiago can be heard saying in the video.

“It’s ‘cause you’re in handcuffs. You’re not dying. I put a tourniquet on. We’re here to help you, just relax,” a member of law enforcement responds.

Law enforcement can be seen applying pressure to the man’s wounds.

“You’re OK, we’re OK,” a member of law enforcement can be heard saying, attempting to calm Jonny Santiago.

Investigators said Jonny Santiago drove from authorities in several counties after deputies were called to his parents’ home in Deltona on Sunday.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said Jonny Santiago’s family was concerned about the way he was acting. Chitwood said his father, Juan Santiago, flew down from New York on July 10 and went to the home on East Lehigh Drive.

Chitwood said the two Santiago men were heard arguing on a phone call with Santiago’s mother and Juan Santiago tried to get his son to turn over the keys to a white Ford F-150 pickup truck.

During the argument, Chitwood said the mother heard gunshots before the call disconnected. Deputies said that when they arrived, there was no one in the home and there were no vehicles found at the property, but there were shell casings and droplets of blood in the driveway.

The truck was seen in DeBary, Sanford and Mount Dora, where the shootout occurred.

Chitwood said neither Jonny Santiago nor his mother is cooperating with law enforcement.

“One of the more stranger twists in this case is mom was reluctant to allow us into the house after we called her back ... she begrudgingly helped us and now she’s not helping us whatsoever. So your husband’s missing under violent suspicious circumstances and you don’t want to help,” he said.

Chitwood said he believes the 18-year-old killed his father and dumped the body somewhere in Deltona. He said without help from the suspect or the mother, the search for Juan Santiago will come down to technology and DNA and timing is of the essence.

“He’s listed as a missing endangered person. Obviously, he doesn’t have a cell phone. You know what we believe is that’s what happened. He shot his father over the car and he hasn’t spoken to us, refuses to speak to us. And then that’s where we are,” he said.

Jonny Santiago faces charges of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, discharging a firearm from a vehicle in public and aggravated fleeing and eluding lights and sirens.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is currently investigating.

