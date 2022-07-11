Deputies respond after law enforcement related shooting in Lake County

Deputies are searching for a possibly armed pickup truck driver who fled from a Deltona investigation.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are currently responding to a “law enforcement related shooting,” according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were responding to the incident Monday evening.

Volusia County deputies said the response is related to a search for a white pickup truck driver that was prompted earlier in the day.

Deputies previously said in a tweet Monday morning they were searching for the driver who was possibly armed and fled from law enforcement officials in Volusia and Seminole counties.

Investigators said the white 2021 Ford F-150 driver fled from an investigation out of Deltona.

The truck’s vehicle tag is IY00TW, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said to not approach the subject if found, but to call 911.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.