19-year-old arrested in fatal shooting in Osceola County, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shooting in Poinciana that killed one person and sent another to the hospital, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Safari Rodriguez was arrested on June 29 on an attempted murder charge, but his charges were upgraded on Friday to premeditated murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Deputies responded to the area of Saint Tropez Court on June 3 where they found Alejandro Armando Guzman dead.

In the initial investigation, the sheriff’s office said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident.

Rodriguez was booked in Osceola County jail, where he is being held without bond.

No other details have been released.

