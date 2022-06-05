84º

1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting in Poinciana, deputies say

Shooting reported Friday in area of Saint Tropez Court

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A shooting Friday evening in Poinciana killed one person and sent another to the hospital, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 7:46 p.m. to the area of Saint Tropez Court, where they said one victim was determined dead at the scene.

The shooting appeared to be isolated, deputies said. No other details about the incident were shared with News 6.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

