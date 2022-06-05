1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting in Poinciana, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A shooting Friday evening in Poinciana killed one person and sent another to the hospital, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 7:46 p.m. to the area of Saint Tropez Court, where they said one victim was determined dead at the scene.

[TRENDING: Tropical Storm Alex officially forms east of Florida | Cocoa man riding bicycle dies after hit-and-run crash sends him into the Indian River, FHP says | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The shooting appeared to be isolated, deputies said. No other details about the incident were shared with News 6.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.