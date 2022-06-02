WATCH LIVE at 4 p.m.: Orange-Osceola state attorney to discuss attacks against law enforcement

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell is slated to hold a news briefing Thursday on attacks against law enforcement and gun violence.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. at the State Attorney’s Office Training Room located on Orange Avenue in Orlando.

While no other information on the briefing was provided, the news conference comes almost a week after a man was killed in a shooting involving an officer outside an Olive Garden on Conroy Road in Orlando, weeks after a man was injured in a shootout with Orlando police when officers exited an unmarked car after pulling him over and nearly three months after another Orlando police officer was taken to a hospital after possible substance exposure during a traffic stop in March.

News 6 will stream the news conference live in the media player above.