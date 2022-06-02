90º

Man who traded gunfire with Orlando police dies

Man identified as Carlos Delano Dafill Roberts Jr.

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

The Orlando Police Department said Carlos Delano Dafill Roberts Jr., 28, fired at officers attempting to pull him over in the area of Mercy and Wd Judge drives, leading to a shootout.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man who opened fire on Orlando police officers during a traffic stop on May 18 has died as of Thursday afternoon, according to the department.

The man was identified as 28-year-old Carlos Delano Dafill Roberts Jr.

Investigators said two officers in an unmarked car attempted to pull over a vehicle near the intersection of Mercy and Wd Judge drives.

Before the officers could get out of their vehicle, the driver began to fire at them, according to Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón.

The officers returned fire and Roberts drove off, police said.

Roberts ultimately crashed down the road and was taken to a hospital, where he died weeks later.

The officers involved were not hurt in the shooting, according to investigators. They are currently on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on their use of force.

According to Rolón, the officers involved were wearing body cameras and detectives are reviewing the footage. He also said the video will not be released to the public until after FDLE gives them permission to release it.

