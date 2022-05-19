Orlando police ID man injured in shootout with officers

A man is shot and injured by Orlando police after opening fire on officers, officials say.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The man injured in a shootout with Orlando police officers Wednesday during an attempted traffic stop has been identified.

The Orlando Police Department said Carlos Delano Dafill Roberts Jr., 28, fired at officers attempting to pull him over in the area of Mercy and Wd Judge drives, leading to a shootout. He is currently in the hospital.

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said Roberts Jr. was shot when he sped off and crashed further down the road.

An arrest affidavit said the car crashed into a telephone pole, causing it to break into “several pieces.” Officers were able to catch up to render aid until Orlando firefighters were able to get on scene, Rolon said. Roberts Jr. was then taken to a nearby hospital, but Rolon did not provide an update on his condition.

According to an arrest affidavit, nearby witnesses helped Roberts Jr. out of the vehicle after the crash out of concern the vehicle would burst into flames. The affidavit describes body camera video from officers who were shot at with one officer radioing, “43 shots fired.”

According to Rolon, the officers involved weren’t injured, and they will be placed on paid administrative leave.

“This is very, very preliminary information,” Rolon said. “[it] will have to be verified and we have to respect the fact that FDLE will be leading the investigation.”

Isaiah Northup described the gunfire and the vehicle coming to a crashing stop.

“As soon as I heard those shots go off, I knew it was close by,” he said. “As soon as I heard the shots, I looked up — you know what I mean — looking around, and I see the car just flying by.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating the shooting, as is normal procedure with all shootings involving officers.

According to Rolon, the officers involved were wearing body cameras and detectives are reviewing the footage. He also said the video will not be released to the public until after FDLE gives them permission to release it.

Roberts Jr. faces charges of fleeing and eluding law enforcement, shooting/throwing into an occupied vehicle, and attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm.