Reward doubles for info in I-4 shooting that killed man riding in car

John-John Villafane was shot and killed while riding in a vehicle along I-4 in July.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot a man during an altercation on Interstate 4 has doubled, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The former $5,000 reward has now increased to $10,000 for anyone who has information about the fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday on I-4 between Osceola Parkway and State Road 528.

John-John Villafane, 53, was riding in a blue sedan on I-4 eastbound when he was shot by someone in another blue vehicle between 6:45 p.m. and 7:25 p.m., deputies said.

Villafane was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to investigators.

The driver of the car Villafane was riding in said there was some type of altercation between the two blue cars, but deputies have not said if Villafane was the intended target, or what the altercation was about.

Deputies said there were no shots fired or reckless driver calls between 6:45 and 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday night and believe this is an isolated incident.

According to investigators, anyone who witnessed the shooting or knows anything about it should call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477). The caller can remain anonymous.

It’s not the first time we’ve reported on gunfire on I-4 in the past few months.

Last month, Orlando police said a 29-year-old man appeared to have been shot by someone in another car near the Conroy Road exit on I-4 near Mall at Millenia. Police said he pulled over and fired multiple shots back. According to officers, he is expected to recover.

Also, troopers said two women traveling along I-4 in Volusia County were shot at from someone in another car back on June 19, but were not hit.

No arrests have been made in these cases as of yet.

Frustration on the road can lead to aggravation and road rage.

