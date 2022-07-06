Man shot, killed while riding in car on I-4 in Orange County; reward offered

An altercation on I-4 Tuesday night in Orange County led to a car passenger being shot and killed, and deputies need help finding the suspected shooter.

ORLANDO, Fla. – An altercation on I-4 Tuesday night in Orange County led to a car passenger being shot and killed, and deputies need help finding the suspected shooter.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said John-John Villafane, 53, was the passenger in a blue sedan traveling eastbound on I-4 between Osceola Parkway and State Road 528 when he was shot by someone in another vehicle between 6:45 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. Deputies said Villafane was taken to Dr. P. Phillips Hospital around 8 p.m., where he was pronounced dead.

According to deputies, the driver of the sedan said there was some type of altercation with a person in another vehicle, and someone in the other car shot and killed Villafane.

Deputies said anyone who witnessed the shooting or knows anything about it should call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

