Orlando police determine ‘no criminal activity’ caused July 4 shooting scare at Lake Eola

ORLANDO, Fla. – An investigation found “no criminal activity” at the source of the July 4 shooting scare at Lake Eola, Orlando police announced Monday.

After collecting more than 100 phone calls, nearly 20 Crimeline tips and hours of video, investigators determined that nothing criminal sparked the chaos that erupted during the Fireworks at the Fountain show on the Fourth of July.

“We thank our community members for the outpouring of information, videos, and photos facilitated to our detectives during this investigation,” the Orlando Police Department said in a statement.

Police previously said the scare was believed to be caused by someone setting off their own fireworks amid the display at the lake.

Video previously released by Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón showed the Lake Eola pedestrian bridge, moments before people started panicking. At least 12 people were injured running from the scare.

Police still urge anyone with new information in connection with the incident to come forward by calling the department’s non-emergency line at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline to anonymously submit tips at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS (8477).

