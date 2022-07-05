Orlando Mayor Dyer reflects on lessons learned, city staff response following July 4 Lake Eola chaos

ORLANDO, Fla. – The mayor of Orlando is praising the city’s police, firefighters and city staff amid the chaos from Monday night’s incident during the Fireworks at the Fountain event at Lake Eola.

“I want to thank the men and women of our Orlando Police Department for acting quickly and determining there was no actual shooting,” Dyer said in a statement released to News 6 Tuesday. “I’d also like to thank our Orlando Fire Department and other city staff who helped calm the crowd, reunite families and recover left-behind belongings.”

[TRENDING: Shooting scare causes panic at Lake Eola fireworks show in Orlando | Fla. teen to have leg amputated after attack by 9-foot shark | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Orlando police said a noise spooked watchers about 10 minutes into the fireworks display Monday night. That sparked a panic that sent people running and resulted in 12 people suffering minor injuries.

Police are looking for information to pinpoint the moment that led to the mass panic. They’re asking anyone with videos from the incident to please share them.

Anyone who was in the area of Central Boulevard and Rosalind Avenue is asked to call 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477. If you have any video you would like to submit to the police department, click here to visit their portal specifically for the Lake Eola shooting scare.

Fireworks at the Fountain is one of the largest events held in downtown Orlando every year. Dyer, who was not in town for the fireworks, said in his statement that he would take the lessons learned from what happened into consideration for future events.

Ad

“It is unfortunate that what should have been a celebration of our nation, quickly turned the event from one of pride to panic,” Dyer said.