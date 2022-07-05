Items left behind at Lake Eola? Here’s how you can retrieve them

ORLANDO, Fla. – Many people ran from Lake Eola during a scare at the Fourth of July fireworks show, leaving behind various items.

The Orlando Police Department said the chaos may have been caused by firecrackers or some other type of firework thrown into the crowd just after the main fireworks show began at 9:45 p.m.

[TRENDING: Shooting scare causes panic at Lake Eola fireworks show in Orlando | Fla. teen to have leg amputated after attack by 9-foot shark | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Video showed people running, some even carrying their children, as panic erupted during the scare. At least 12 people were hurt, although no one was seriously injured.

Police said the city worked after the fireworks show to collect items that people left behind at Lake Eola.

Anyone who is missing any of their belongings is asked to email eolahouse@orlando.gov and a city staff member will respond with instructions.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: