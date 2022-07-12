Father of 18-year-old man who shot at law enforcement in Mount Dora is missing, deputies say

An armed pickup truck driver was “involved in an officer-involved shooting” Monday afternoon in Lake County after Volusia deputies said the driver had earlier fled from law enforcement.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The father of an 18-year-old man who shot at law enforcement after a chase ended in Mount Dora is missing, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Johnny Santiago drove from authorities in several counties after deputies were called to his parents’ home in Deltona on Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the home on E. Lehigh Drive around 11 p.m. after receiving a call from a woman who said she was on the phone with her husband, Juan Santiago, during an argument he was having with their son.

During the argument, deputies said she told them there was a loud noise and the call disconnected. Deputies said when they arrived, there was no one in the home and there were no vehicles found at the property.

Deputies said the man drove off in his father’s white pickup truck, which the sheriff’s office posted about Monday morning to have people keep an eye out for.

CALL 911 IF SEEN: Deputies are looking for this vehicle (white 2021 Ford F-150, FL tag IY0 0TW) in an investigation in Deltona.

The driver fled from law enforcement in Volusia & Seminole.

Subject(s) may be armed. If spotted, please do not approach - call us on 911. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/Pc2beSHUTm — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) July 11, 2022

The truck was seen in DeBary, Sanford and Mount Dora before law enforcement was able to take Johnny Santiago into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

In Mount Dora, Johnny Santiago led authorities on a chase before crashing into a synagogue and shooting at police, deputies said. Officers shot back at Johnny Santiago, injuring him, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was taken to the hospital, where he is stable, and there were no injuries reported among law enforcement officers.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man’s father has not been found as of Tuesday morning.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating this shooting.

