Atlas V rocket to launch Space Force satellite from Cape Canaveral

An Atlas V rocket sits on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A sunrise rocket launch is expected Thursday morning from the Space Coast.

United Launch Alliance is planning to launch an Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Thursday at Space Launch Complex 41. The launch window runs from from 6:29 a.m. to 7:09 a.m.

The rocket will carry the final Space Based Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit spacecraft for the U.S. Space Force. SBIRS GEO 6 is a missile detection and early warning satellite was built to detect ballistic missile threats around the world.

Forecasters with Space Force’s 45th Weather Squadron say the weather is 70% “go” for launch, with the primary concern being cumulus clouds.

When the launch happens, you can watch it live on ClickOrlando.com.

The Atlas V launch is one of two expected to happen this week. The Space Coast is also preparing for a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, carrying a South Korean satellite, on Thursday evening, according to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.