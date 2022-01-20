Atlas V rocket carrying Space Force satellites to launch Friday

A ULA Atlas V rocket on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. (File)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Crews at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station are planning for a Friday afternoon launch of an Atlas V rocket.

United Launch Alliance says a flight readiness review shows everything is a go for the launch Friday at 2 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 41.

The rocket will carry two GSSAP satellites for the U.S. Space Systems Command into near geosynchronous Earth orbit.

ULA says the satellites will act like a neighborhood watch to improve flight safety for all spacecraft in that orbit, improving the ability to avoid collisions or near-collisions.

Forecasters say the weather is 60% go for the launch Friday.

It’s the second launch expected this week from the Space Coast. A SpaceX rocket carrying a batch of Starlink satellites launched Tuesday evening from Kennedy Space Center.