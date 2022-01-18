SpaceX prepares to launch next batch of Starlink satellites from Florida Space Coast

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX is launching another batch of Starlink internet satellites Tuesday night after weather conditions forced it to be delayed the previous day.

SpaceX is targeting 7:04 p.m. for a Falcon 9 launch of 49 satellites from launch pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center. It is expecting more favorable conditions for liftoff and booster recovery on Tuesday.

The launch was originally scheduled for 7:26 p.m. Monday, but Space Force forecasters said earlier that weather conditions downrange in the Atlantic Ocean could be problematic.

When it came to the area around pad 39A for the 7:26 p.m. liftoff time with Starlink internet satellites on Monday, conditions were 70% “go” with low-level winds cited as the main concern. But not factored into the “percent go” are “moderate risk” chances for strong upper-level winds after liftoff and at-sea conditions that could disrupt SpaceX’s chances at recovering the booster on a drone ship.

“On Tuesday, high pressure will settle overhead making for a chilly morning, but excellent launch weather conditions,” forecasters said.

With more favorable weather conditions for liftoff and booster recovery, now targeting Tuesday, January 18 at 7:04 p.m. ET for Falcon 9’s launch of Starlink satellites → https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 17, 2022

If successful, SpaceX will have completed its 35th launch to date for Starlink, a space-based internet service provider quickly approaching 2,000 satellites in size. SpaceX eventually hopes to have tens of thousands flying in low-Earth orbit, which will have to constantly be replaced as hardware is upgraded and the upper atmosphere drags on the satellites, slowly pulling them down.