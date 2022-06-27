ULA targets Thursday for Atlas V rocket launch from Space Coast

NOAA weather satellite to launch atop Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral last February.

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – United Launch Alliance is preparing for the launch of an Atlas V rocket Thursday evening.

The rocket is expected to launch from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

ULA said the rocket is expected to carry an experimental missile warning satellite for the U.S. Space Force, along with some additional rideshare payloads.

The forecast from Space Launch Delta 45 predicts a 40% chance that weather could affect the launch.

If the launch is delayed to Friday, the forecast is a 40% “no go” as well.

This is the second launch planned for this week. SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Wednesday.

When the launch happens, News 6 will stream it live.