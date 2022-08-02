🍹‘The Alice’ pop-up bar takes you to Orlando wonderland

Go down the rabbit hole at this pop-up cocktail experience in Downtown Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Pop-up bars are becoming a trend around the world, offering a unique experience and creative cocktails.

The catch is that they’re only open for a limited time.

One Orlando bar is taking you down the rabbit hole into wonderland. It’s called ‘The Alice.’

“It is sort of like dinner murder mystery show meets cocktail hour, meets hanging out with your friends. It’s such a cool combination of things people aren’t expecting when you come in,” said assistant manager Sarah Austin.

The Alice Cocktail Experience has taken over Oliv Bar off Magnolia Avenue in Orlando for a limited time.

The show takes you into Wonderland with recognizable décor everywhere you turn from the enchanted forest theme, to the ‘eat me’ treats and tea cups all inspired by Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland book.

The infamous Queen of Hearts, walking cards and Mad Hatter join the tea party as well, working the room and interacting with guests making parts of the show spontaneous. It’s something Austin said she enjoys.

“I can kind of riff on the audience a little bit, find out what makes people laugh and poke some fun. It makes each session different,” said Austin.

During the experience you’ll study to get your diploma of tea making, solve riddles and collect the ingredients to create a tasty cocktail.

You’ll munch on some treats and get crafty, painting the foam on top of your drinks.

Before you leave the topsy-turvy realm, you’ll come face-to-face with the Cheshire Cat.

The Alice Experience originated in Australia and has expanded to more than a dozen pop-up locations worldwide. Each session lasts 90 minutes.

Just remember, you don’t want to upset the queen or it’s “off with your head.”

The Alice Experience will be open through the end of September. Tickets are $47 and you can book a cocktail experience or family-friendly session for kids that doesn’t include alcoholic drinks.

