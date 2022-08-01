95º

Alligator with knife in head found swimming in Florida pond

Gator spotted in Deltona pond; wildlife officials euthanize animal

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An alligator was recently euthanized after it was found swimming in a Volusia County pond with a knife stuck in its head.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said photos of the gator were posted to social media, prompting an investigation.

The social media post said several people spotted the gator in pond behind a Subway restaurant on Providence Boulevard off Doyle Road in Deltona.

FWC officers captured the alligator over the weekend and euthanized it because of its injuries.

It’s not known who stabbed the gator in the head.

