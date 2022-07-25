Man hospitalized after presumed Daytona Beach shark bite, deputy says

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 33-year-old Orlando man was hospitalized Monday after suffering what investigators believe was a shark bite at Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.

According to Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs, the man was wading in waist-deep water along the beach at approximately 3 p.m. when he was bitten on his right foot, “presumably by a shark.”

Malphurs said the man was taken to the hospital by EVAC, though his injuries were not life threatening. The deputy added that this incident marks the sixth shark bite of the year.

That is all the information that has been released so far. Check back with News 6 for updates.