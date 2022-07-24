WATCH: Fight forced evacuation of parking garage at Universal Studios, Orlando police say

A fight between children led officers to evacuate a parking garage at Universal Studios “out of an abundance of caution,” according to Orlando police.

Officers responded to the parking garage around midnight on Saturday.

Police did not say what started the fight, only that it was between “several juveniles.”

Video posted on social media, seen above, shows people running in a panic amid the commotion.

Officers said no shots were fired during the brawl, no weapons were found and no one was hurt.

Lost & Found: Those guests who left behind personal belongings, Guest Services will retain any found property. If you are in the premise, you can head that way now. However, if you have exited the area, please contact Guest Services tomorrow or at your earliest convenience. — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) July 24, 2022

This evacuation came just hours after a shooting scare at the Florida Mall. A loud noise caused people to run from the mall.

In a tweet, Orange County Sheriff’s Office said “NO shots fired at Florida Mall. Loud noise is suspected fireworks.”