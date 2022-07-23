Driver of disabled car killed during crash in Orlando, FHP says

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 48-year-old man who was the driver of a disabled car was killed in a crash in Orlando Friday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 27-year-old from Orlando stopped just after 9 p.m. to help after spotting a 2016 Toyota Corolla with its hood open in the southbound lanes of Orange Avenue, just north of Mid Florida Drive.

The man parked his 2006 Ford F-150 in front of the Corolla when he stopped to help, according to investigators.

As the 48-year-old and the 27-year-old driver of the Corolla were inspecting the disabled car, a 2004 Jeep Liberty traveling south of Orange Avenue slammed into the back of the car, troopers said.

The two men were hit by the vehicles and were thrown into the road. Troopers said they are trying to determine if the Corolla had its hazard lights on prior to the collision.

The 48-year-old man was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased, records show. The 27-year-old was hurt and taken to the hospital but is expected to recover, according to troopers.

The driver of the Liberty was also taken to the hospital with serious, according to a news release. It is not clear whether he may face any charges.