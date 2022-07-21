Orange County Sheriff’s Office looking for person responsible for overnight murder

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to track down the responsible person for an overnight murder on Hiawassee Road, according to deputies.

Joseph Rohl was murdered around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Hiawassee and Silver Star roads, deputies said.

The OCSO homicide detectives are looking for anyone with information in the case.

If anybody recognizes the people in the video or the vehicle please, call the Central Florida Crimeline at 800-423-8477.