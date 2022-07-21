‘I’m sorry:’ Brevard bank robber apologized when arrested, report says

An arrest report reveals new details about how deputies caught up to a bank robbery suspect.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said Bernard Rogers, the 34-year who had a gun when he robbed a TD Bank in Melbourne, apologized several times when he was arrested Wednesday in Cocoa.

The report reads that once in handcuffs Rogers said, “I’m sorry.”

Deputies also said when Rogers robbed the bank, the cash he stole also came with a tracking device which helped deputies locate his car.

Helicopter video released by the sheriff’s office showed deputies catching up to Rogers a half-hour later.

In addition to apologizing, deputies said Rogers didn’t stop earlier because he, “wanted to call his girl.”

Thursday at the Brevard County jail, Rogers told Judge Michelle Baker he can’t afford to hire his own attorney. The public defender also told the judge Rogers has three children.

“I do agree with the state that the robbery with a firearm is pretty egregious,” Judge Michelle Baker said.

The sheriff’s office said Rogers is also suspected of other robberies in Central Florida.

Those investigations are ongoing, and Rogers is only charged in the Melbourne case.

Deputies said the money he stole was recovered.

Assistant state attorney Anthony Mechachonis asked the judge for a high bond amount.

“Although Mr. Rogers doesn’t have a horrendous history, the act is quite egregious so I’m going to ask on the robbery with a firearm for a $250,000 bond,” Mechachonis said.

Rogers arrived at the jail without a bond, but the judge decided to grant him a $260,000 bond, adding up all his charges.

