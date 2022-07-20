Man arrested after armed robbery at Melbourne bank, deputies say

A man was arrested after an armed robbery at a TD Bank in Melbourne Wednesday morning, according to the Brevard County Sherriff’s Office.

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A man was arrested after an armed robbery at a TD Bank in Melbourne Wednesday morning, according to the Brevard County Sherriff’s Office.

Deputies said bank employees alerted them around 11:30 a.m. to a man who had entered a TD Bank located at 4551 N Wickham Road, displayed a handgun and demanded money from one of the tellers.

Bernard Rogers Jr., 34, was arrested when deputies conducted a felony traffic stop about 30 minutes after the robbery, investigators said.

According to investigators, they found the suspect vehicle in Cocoa as Rogers was exiting Interstate 95 onto State Road 520.

Rogers is facing multiple charges, including armed robbery, grand theft and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Rogers was also wanted in another armed robbery that occurred at a Dollar General in east Orlando on Monday.

CAPTURED in Brevard by @BCSO_Sheriff

Thanks to everyone who was on the lookout! https://t.co/GZlhGWeJM5 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) July 20, 2022

He will be taken to the Brevard County jail, where he will be held without bond.

Anyone who may have information relating to Rogers is asked to call Agent Danielle Quinn of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Services at 321-617-7306 or Crimeline to submit an anonymous tip at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

