88º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Man suspected of Indialantic credit union robbery at large, police say

Police described suspect as a bald, Hispanic man wearing black clothes

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Indialantic, Space Coast, Brevard County, Crime
A man suspected of robbing a Space Coast Credit Union Tuesday morning in Indialantic is still at large, according to the Indialantic Police Department.

INDIALANTIC, Fla. – A man suspected of robbing a Space Coast Credit Union Tuesday morning in Indialantic is still at large, according to the Indialantic Police Department.

Police said the man entered the credit union and handed the clerk a note demanding money. According to investigators, the clerk gave an undisclosed amount of money to the man, who then left.

[TRENDING: Disney’s Cirque du Soleil show offers Florida resident ticket deal | Merritt Island girl struck by lightning fights for her life | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Police described the suspected robber as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and bald. He was caught on camera wearing a black hooded jacket, black shorts and black socks with gray shoes. Officers added that no weapons were seen or implied during the robbery.

The department is asking anyone with information about the suspected robber to contact the department at (321) 723-7788.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email