Man suspected of Indialantic credit union robbery at large, police say

INDIALANTIC, Fla. – A man suspected of robbing a Space Coast Credit Union Tuesday morning in Indialantic is still at large, according to the Indialantic Police Department.

Police said the man entered the credit union and handed the clerk a note demanding money. According to investigators, the clerk gave an undisclosed amount of money to the man, who then left.

Police described the suspected robber as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and bald. He was caught on camera wearing a black hooded jacket, black shorts and black socks with gray shoes. Officers added that no weapons were seen or implied during the robbery.

The department is asking anyone with information about the suspected robber to contact the department at (321) 723-7788.