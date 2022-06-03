Flagler teens accused of pistol-whipping, robbing man at Bunnell gym

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Two Flagler teens were arrested, accused in an armed robbery that occurred at a gym in Bunnell, the sheriff’s office said.

According to deputies, 19-year-old Keyshawn Davis and a 14-year-old teen, who News 6 is not naming due to his age, both face robbery with a weapon charges after an incident that unfolded at the Carver Recreation Center around 9 p.m. on May 26.

[TRENDING: TIMELINE: When, where tropical system will impact Central Florida | Score free doughnuts for National Doughnut Day | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Investigators said Davis, arrested the day after the robbery, and the other teen, arrested Thursday, robbed a victim at the gym, taking his phone and money. Deputies said the victim also told them the two suspects pistol-whipped him during the robbery.

“Another dirtbag thought he could get away with violence into my county,” Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly said in a news release. “This 19-year-old’s criminal history is extensive and it’s clear he won’t learn to abide by the laws. Just last year, this young career felon was arrested after a traffic stop resulted in the recovery of a stolen firearm, $15,000 cash and drugs.”

The 14-year-old suspect also has a criminal history, previously facing charges for sexual assault and kidnapping a child under 13-years-old, according to investigators.

“This was great detective work building the case and getting the second suspect to turn himself in,” Staly said in a statement. “These kids are young, playing with weapons and escalating their crimes. Parents – I’m begging you to get involved in your kid’s life and know where they are, what they’re doing and who they’re associating with. Fulmore started committing serious crimes when he was just 12-years old. I hope the State Attorney charges him as an adult before he escalates into seriously hurting or killing someone. Obviously, the juvenile justice system can’t handle him.”

Ad

Davis was booked into Flagler County jail, where he’s held on a $100,000 bond.

The other teen was transferred to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, where he may face additional charges.