2 wanted men arrested in Flagler County, accused of assault, animal torture

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Two wanted men were arrested Wednesday in Flagler County are facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and animal torture, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were performing traffic enforcement in Palm Coast Wednesday morning when they found 42-year-old Daniel Catalan.

According to deputies, Catalan faces charges on multiple counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting officers, domestic battery and violation of probation.

Later that afternoon, deputies said they were also able to find 22-year-old Leo Rollins, who was caught by a U.S. Marshal’s Task Force.

Records show Rollins had several felony warrants from St. John’s County for violent crimes, as well as a misdemeanor warrant for failing to appear for driving without a license.

Rollins was wanted in St. John’s County on charges of committing animal torture, violation of probation and aggravated assault, among other charges.

“Here’s another case of fugitives running from the law and trying to hide in Flagler County,” said Sheriff Rick Staly in a statement. “These two dangerous criminals think they’re above the law and can get away with their crimes. Well, I’m here to remind them that they can’t hide in Flagler County! This was a team effort by all involved, and they are back behind bars where they belong.”

Reports indicate they are being held on no bond.