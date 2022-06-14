WATCH LIVE: Prosecutors to call final witnesses in trial of woman accused in UCF executive’s stabbing death

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Prosecutors are planning to call their finals witnesses Tuesday morning in the murder trial of a woman accused in the death of a UCF executive, who was fatally stabbed in 2019.

Danielle Redlick, 48, faces charges of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the death of 65-year-old Michael Redlick, who worked as director of external affairs and partnership relations at the University of Central Florida’s DeVos Sport Business Management Graduate Program.

Several witnesses took the stand Monday, including the 18-year-old daughter of the couple. Jadyn Redlick testified for nearly an hour and told jurors she last saw her father shortly before his death, saying he apologized for an argument the couple had the night before.

She said her father moved out of the family’s home around April 2018 and moved back in at about October of the same year. She added that her father was upset about the family not living together during his time away.

However, Jadyn Redlick said on Jan. 10 — the day before Michael Redlick’s death — her mother warned her that there was an issue.

“My mother told me, I believe it was the day before he passed away, that she and my dad had been arguing that he found a message on her phone from another man and that things might be off when he gets home from work,” she said.

Prosecutors plan to call to the stand two final witnesses — a janitor and medical examiner — before resting their case in the trial.

News 6 will stream live at the top of this story.