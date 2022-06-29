80º

Man served 19 years for violent bank robberies. He was just arrested in Orange County heist

Nacoe Ray Brown faces charge of robbery with threat of a weapon

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Nacoe Ray Brown (Belle Isle Police Department)

BELLE ISLE, Fla. – A man who served 19 years in prison for violent bank robberies was arrested Tuesday in connection with another bank robbery in Belle Isle, according to police.

The Belle Isle Police Department said Nacoe Ray Brown went to McCoy Credit Union around 12:40 p.m. and gave a note to the bank teller demanding money and saying he had a gun.

Later on, police and Orange County deputies found Brown at a Comfort Suites next door preparing to leave the hotel.

The police department said he was released from a 19-year prison sentence for multiple violent bank robberies. Records show he was released in 2020.

He faces charges of robbery with threat of a weapon and third-degree grand theft.

