Bank robber released from prison, robs bank next day, deputies say

Timothy Jones, 59, is currently wanted for bank robbery and carjacking, according to deputies

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Timothy Jones, 59 (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man released from prison after being convicted for robbing a bank decided to rob another bank Thursday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Jones, 59, was released from prison Wednesday after serving an eight-year prison sentence for a 2013 bank robbery, deputies said.

Deputies said the day after his release, Jones became wanted for an armed bank robbery and carjacking in Orlando.

According to deputies, a man identified as Jones walked into the Truist Bank at 11200 S. Orange Blossom Trail, implied that he had a gun and demanded $150,000 in cash. Afterward, deputies said he forcibly took a car — a dark-gray 2014 Toyota Camry — and fled the area.

Deputies stated Jones was last seen wearing a blue short-sleeved polo shirt, blue cargo shorts and white socks.

The department is asking for anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts to contact the sheriff’s office. They said Jones may have left the car and could be traveling by bus.

