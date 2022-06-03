Orlando police search for man who forced himself on woman in park

Orlando police are searching for man accused of sexually battering a woman at a park on May 20.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is looking for a man who lured a woman into the woods at a park and forced himself on her.

The department said the woman rode her bicycle to Signal Hill Park on May 20 when a man, who introduced himself as Marcus, approached her.

Police said the man took the woman’s bicycle to get her into the woods and sexually battered her, then looked to take her valuables.

The woman told officers the man was riding a light blue mountain bicycle and had a tattoo on his left shoulder, the department said. He was last seen wearing black pants, black sneakers and did not have a shirt.

He is described as being in his late teens or early 20s, police said.

Anyone who sees the man is urged to call 911 and not approach him. The department said a reward of up to $1,000 from Central Florida Crimeline.

If you have any information that could help law enforcement, you’re asked to call 911.