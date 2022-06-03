Shooting outside Waffle House leads to high-speed car chase, 2 arrests, Orlando police say

Carrington Roberts, 30, and DeMarco Harris, 23, who were arrested May 22 and June 1 respectively.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police on Friday said two suspects were arrested in connection to a shooting that injured two people outside a Waffle House nearly two weeks ago.

Carrington Roberts, 30, was arrested May 22, the morning of the shooting, while DeMarco Antonio Harris, 23, was booked via warrant on Wednesday, records show.

[TRENDING: TIMELINE: When, where tropical system will impact Central Florida | Score free doughnuts for National Doughnut Day | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The incident, which occurred at a Waffle House located on Kirkman Road, began as an argument and left two people in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Roberts, facing a charge of fleeing and eluding law enforcement in a high-speed pursuit, was released May 23 on a $500 bond, according to Orange County Corrections.

Harris faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm involving domestic violence, shooting into a building, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony and battery domestic violence, totaling a $57,500 bond amount.

According to an affidavit for Roberts’ arrest, an officer who responded to the Waffle House said he witnessed a number of people running away and a person in a Dodge Charger shooting at pedestrians in the restaurant’s parking lot. The officer followed the Dodge to an apartment complex on Walden Circle where it was soon parked.

Ad

The affidavit shows its driver, later identified as Roberts, began to pull away when the officer approached the car on foot.

Another officer monitoring traffic exiting Walden Circle attempted an investigatory stop after he observed Roberts turn onto Vineland Road, police said.

Roberts “immediately took flight,” accelerating the vehicle on that same road at speeds exceeding 100 mph and later pushing the needle past 140 mph on Kirkman Road, the affidavit said.

Roberts allegedly ran multiple red lights on Kirkman Road without hitting the brakes, weaved through lanes, forced traffic to make way, nearly struck at least one other vehicle and briefly lost control of the Dodge at one point, police said.

Officers could not keep up with Roberts and eventually lost sight of him, but an Orange County Sheriff’s Office helicopter followed the car as it made its way to Metrowest Boulevard. Roberts entered a pedestrian footpath, encountered vehicle bollards blocking his way and exited the car, police said,

Ad

Roberts ran into a residence on Willie Mays Parkway, where he was soon told to leave and detained. According to the affidavit, Roberts told police he placed a firearm under the grill of the Dodge, but denied all other involvement in the case.

Harris still remains in jail.