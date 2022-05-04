Man survives after being shot in the face outside Waffle House in Ocala, police say

OCALA, Fla. – A 28-year-old man was shot in the face early Wednesday during a shootout at a Waffle House in Ocala, police said.

The shooting was reported around 2:20 a.m. at 3871 SW College Road, where police said two groups of people fired multiple shots at each other, one of them striking the man in his cheek.

Ocala police said the man could have potentially been “caught in the middle” of the scuffle and was not believed to be associated with either of the groups. After he was shot, bystanders took him to a local hospital, police said.

The man’s injuries were considered non-life-threatening and nobody else was reportedly injured, but when police arrived at the Waffle House, they said all involved parties had left.

Detectives investigating the shooting asked anyone with relevant information to call Detective Kern at 352-369-7000 in reference to case No. 202200059260, or anonymously by dialing **TIPS.