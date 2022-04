The Ocala Police Department is investigating an incident where a dog was stolen from its owners during a horse event at Southeastern Livestock Pavilion on Saturday.

Police said a border collie was taken from its owners by two women who are possibly in their 60s.

The dog’s name is Ty and he was last seen wearing a beaded brown leather collar that had a piece of green twine tied to it, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 352-369-7000.