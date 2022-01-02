Orlando police request help to find puppy stolen from pet store

Flyer shared on Twitter by Orlando police on Jan. 2, 2022, in relation to a missing, stolen English bulldog puppy.

Orlando, Fla. – Orlando police have asked for help to locate an English bulldog puppy stolen in July 2021 from Petland Orlando South.

In a Twitter post Sunday, the Orlando Police Department said its officers have identified and arrested a suspect in the commercial burglary of the pet store, yet the dog itself is still unaccounted for.

Police provided a picture of the puppy and asked the public to pay close attention to its identifying marks, describing it as an approximately eight-month-old male.

Whoever can lead authorities to the puppy could be eligible for a possible $1,000 reward, police said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the puppy is asked to call the department at 321-235-5300, or to contact Crimeline anonymously at 1-800-423-8477.