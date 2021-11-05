Orange County sheriff, detectives to provide case update

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County sheriff and detectives from the violent crimes unit will hold a news conference Friday morning.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina will speak at 10:30 a.m. News 6 will stream his remarks live at the top of this story.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

It is unknown which case Mina will address.

The news conference follows an update on an arrest detectives were able to make in a 25-year-old cold case after using DNA evidence taken from a discarded beer can.

At the time of the deadly stabbing, detectives could not identify who the second blood samples had come from and the case went cold before being reopened in 2003. During a news conference Thursday, Mina said this case was a first for the sheriff’s office to be solved through genetic genealogy.