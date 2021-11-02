2 people escape ‘suspicious’ Orange County house fire; 1 cat dies

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Two people escaped an Orange County house fire early Tuesday, but one of three cats in the home died, fire officials said.

The fire broke out around 12:20 a.m. at 3335 Heartwood Avenue in Winter Park.

A caller reported flames coming from the garage, and flames quickly spread through 70% of the home, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

Two people inside the home were able to get out safely, officials said.

One cat was found safe, another was given oxygen and the third cat died, according to fire officials.

The fire was termed “suspicious” by fire officials, who said the state fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.

No other details have been released.