Too soon? Here’s when Orlando radio station Magic 107.7 will start playing nonstop Christmas music

ORLANDO, Fla. – Now that Halloween 2021 is in the books, the calendar has turned to November and all eyes are on the holidays.

And if you subscribe to the phrase that “it’s the most wonderful time of the year,” you’re in luck because nonstop Christmas music begins soon on Magic 107.7, according to the Orlando radio station’s website.

“Christmas music starts on Magic 107.7 November 5th, 2021!!” the website joyfully screams.

Last year, known for the coronavirus pandemic and a contentious election, the station, which dubs itself “Florida’s No. 1 Christmas Music Station” also started playing the holiday hits in early November, saying everyone could use some extra cheer.

It’s expected that the station will play Christmas songs through Christmas day before returning to “the best variety of the 80s, 90s and today.”

