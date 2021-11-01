These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day

During the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, many large retailers chose to remain closed on Thanksgiving Day and derail from a decade-long trend of being open on the holiday to start early Black Friday shopping.

That trend of being closed is continuing for some again this Thanksgiving, which is a great idea for those that would like to be celebrating and giving thanks with those closest to them.

The following list of stores will remain closed on Nov. 25, according to Parade.com. (List subject to change.)