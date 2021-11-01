Partly Cloudy icon
These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day

List of stores subject to change

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Tags: Holidays, Thanksgiving, Shopping, Black Friday, Retail
During the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, many large retailers chose to remain closed on Thanksgiving Day and derail from a decade-long trend of being open on the holiday to start early Black Friday shopping.

That trend of being closed is continuing for some again this Thanksgiving, which is a great idea for those that would like to be celebrating and giving thanks with those closest to them.

The following list of stores will remain closed on Nov. 25, according to Parade.com. (List subject to change.)

  • Academy Sports + Outdoors
  • Ace Hardware
  • Aldi
  • Barnes & Noble
  • Bed Bath & Beyond
  • Best Buy
  • BJ’S Wholesale Club
  • Boscov’s
  • Build A Bear
  • Burlington
  • Costco
  • Crate & Barrel
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods
  • DFW
  • Foot Locker
  • Gap
  • Guitar Center
  • Hobby Lobby
  • Home Depot
  • HomeGoods
  • IKEA
  • JCPenny
  • Joann Fabrics
  • Kohl’s
  • Lazy Boy
  • Lowe’s
  • Macy’s
  • Marshalls
  • Menards
  • Michaels
  • Neiman Marcus
  • Nordstrom
  • Office Depot
  • Office Max
  • Petco
  • PetSmart
  • Publix
  • REI
  • Sam’s Club
  • Sears
  • Simon Properties
  • Staples
  • Target
  • The Container Store
  • T.J. Maxx
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Ulta
  • Under Armour
  • Walmart
  • Williams Sonoma
  • World Market

