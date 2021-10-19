Grocery chains brace for big turkey orders for Thanksgiving

With many Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 and restrictions easing as case numbers go down, things are starting to feel more normal since the start of the pandemic.

And it’s just in time for the holidays.

Analysts predict bigger gatherings this year compared to last. And that means the demand for more turkey on turkey day.

Smaller turkeys were in demand last Thanksgiving as families downsized their holiday gathering, but now, grocery store chains are stocking up on large turkeys ahead of this thanksgiving holiday.

We’re talking big birds — 18 to 24 pounders.

A spokesperson from the U.S. Department of Agriculture said production of fresh turkeys is down but frozen turkeys shouldn’t be hard to find.

If you have your heart set on a fresh turkey of any size, be sure to order soon to be safe.

