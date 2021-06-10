Best Buy to remain closed on Thanksgiving Day

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Best Buy to close on Thanksgiving

ORLANDO, Fla. – Another major retailer is joining the list of stores choosing to stay closed on Thanksgiving Day.

For the second year in a row, Best Buy says its stores will be dark on the holiday.

[TRENDING: Here’s why some get side effects from vax | Thrill-ride guide: Universal’s Velocicoaster | Fla. reverses course on rainbow-color bridge flap]

The company says it wants to instead shift the focus to Black Friday and online deals.

Target and Walmart have already made similar announcement, choosing to give employees the day off of work.

Ad

Thanksgiving is Thursday, Nov 25. Black Friday is the following day.

Target and other retailers were closed this Thanksgiving 2020 to help reduce crowds and flatten the curve amid the coronavirus pandemic.