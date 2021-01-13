Target already planning on no Thanksgiving Day shopping for 2021

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 file photo, people walk through the parking lot at a Target store in Oklahoma City. Target has reported that its sales as measured by a key metric registered their strongest performance to date for the companys fiscal second quarter. It's the latest evidence that big-box stores are becoming consumers' prime shopping destinations during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

It’s not even Valentine’s Day and Target is already making 2021 holiday plans.

The retailer announced it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day again.

Target and other retailers were closed this past Thanksgiving to help reduce crowds and flatten the curve amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, Target held week-long sales throughout the month of November to spread things out and offered more of its deals online.

Target officials said the response was so positive they will do it again this year.

Target also announced its holiday sales for November and December were up more than 17% from the year before.