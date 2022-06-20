Man tried to carjack Winter Springs victim to ‘drive himself to the bank,’ police say

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – A man was arrested after an attempted carjacking in a Winter Springs neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, according to the Winter Springs Police Department.

Elian Ariel Feliz Santana, 20, was arrested after police responded to a disturbance near the 300 block of Riunite Circle in Winter Springs. Two men and neighbors were victims, officers said.

The first victim told police he was sitting inside his car when Feliz Santana approached him. He seemed upset and told the victim to “take him to the bank,” according to the report.

Feliz Santana then started to punch the victim after he got out of his car to try to get Feliz Santana to stop. The suspect tried to grab the victim’s keys and “drive himself to the bank,” and he tried to dig into the victim’s pockets but did not take anything, according to an offense report.

A neighbor said he witnessed the first victim being pulled out of his car and placed on the ground, and he tried to break the two apart, officers said. Feliz Santana then swung two separate times at the neighbor, who dodged the punches, according to the report.

Police were able to find Feliz Santana in a house on Riunite Circle.

Feliz Santana is facing six charges: robbery carjacking without firearm or weapon, robbery no firearm or weapon, grand theft auto, battery, larceny and simple assault with intent to do violence.