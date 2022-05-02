85º

House fire chases 6 from Winter Springs home

Fire started near enclosed patio of home, crews say

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Fire started near enclosed patio of home on Murphy Road in Winter Springs Monday morning. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – An early Monday morning chased six people out of a Winter Springs house.

Seminole County Fire Rescue said the fire started near an enclosed patio of a home on Murphy Road.

By the time units arrived, six people, all adults, were safely out of the home, according to SCFR. The Red Cross is helping them.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

