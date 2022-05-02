House fire chases 6 from Winter Springs home

Fire started near enclosed patio of home on Murphy Road in Winter Springs Monday morning.

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – An early Monday morning chased six people out of a Winter Springs house.

Seminole County Fire Rescue said the fire started near an enclosed patio of a home on Murphy Road.

By the time units arrived, six people, all adults, were safely out of the home, according to SCFR. The Red Cross is helping them.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.